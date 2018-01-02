Provision of medical facilities of people priority: Baloch

Chairman, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Malir Jan Muhammad Baloch on Monday directed that all resources be used to provide healthcare facilities to the people of Malir.

This he said during the visit of free medical camp, set up by the DMC with cooperation of Agha Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for Hepatitis patients at Government Boys and Girls Primary School, Aaso Goth Malir district, said a statement issued here. Dr.Ayub, UC Chairman Akhtar Baloch, Councilor Shoaib, Dr.Waqar Saghir, Dr.Krishen Khatri, Dr.Sofia Saeed and Dr.Saleem Khan were also present on the occasion. Free medical check up, medicines were provided to the Hepatitis patients at the camp.—APP

