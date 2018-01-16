Provision of basic amenities government’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said provision of basic facilities like education and health besides, creation of employment opportunities were priorities of his government. The prime minister was talking to delegations of students belonging to Sindh Madressatul Islam, government schools Lower Topa, Lawrence College, Silkhatar and Islamabad Model School for Girls that called on him here, a press release said. He said education was considered as key sector in a society and throughout the world, focus was being made on raising standard of education by promoting youths’ capabilities and their best utilization. The interaction was part of the PM’s Youth Contact Programme under which students from different educational institutes were being invited to the PM office and given a briefing about the functioning of country’s top administrative office. The prime minister also stressed upon uniform educational system in the country for promotion of educational standards. After 18th amendment, the subject of education was devolved to provinces, however, the federal government was providing all out support to the education sector, he added. About significance and role of education, he observed that its promotion always resulted in formation of better societies. Responding to a question posed by a student, the prime minister said the continuity of democratic system was essential for development and progress of the country. He advised the students to work hard by equipping themselves with the best education for the national development and prosperity as the talented youth were the future of Pakistan and a hope for achievement of national prosperity.

Orignally published by APP