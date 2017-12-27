Provision of adequate health facilities to people is top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a briefing on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi Tuesday.

Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Defence, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the briefing.

Director General Military Lands & Cantonments briefed the Prime Minister about health facilities being provided to the residents as well as non-residents at Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi.

He also briefed the meeting about plans for renovation and equipping the facility with the latest medical equipment for provision of better health services to the people especially the poor.

The Prime Minister was informed that besides making the existing 500-bedded health facility fully functional, establishment of a medical college was also included in the up-gradation plans.

The Prime Minister observed that ensuring availability of adequate health facilities to the citizens, especially catering to the health needs of the poor segments of society, was among the foremost priorities of the government.

He said that Federal Government would provide possible support to the Hospital enabling it to serve the community in a more efficient manner.

Orignally published by NNI