Provincial-level villages for deserving children on card

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said a proposal was being considered to establish a village with all basic facilities in every province of the country to provide basic necessities to the deserving children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of ‘Zamong Kor Model Institute for Street Children’ (ZKMISC) here, adding the villages would had schools, colleges, basic health care unit and others facilities.

He said taking care of the street and destitute children was responsibility of every citizen, adding the future of the country was attached with these children who would emerge as an asset for the motherland.

He said the government would leave no stone unturned for best grooming of street children at ‘Zamong Kor Model Institutes’ to be set up in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including tribal districts.

The Speaker said the welfare organizations should do the grooming and services of street children while considering it religious obligation rather a job. Exploitation of street children would put negative effects on their personalities and could create difficulties for societies, he noted. On the occasion, Chairman Imtiaz Gillani briefed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser regarding ‘Zamong Kor Model Institute’ for Street Children. Patron-In-Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamarud Khan also present on the occasion.

Later, the Speaker met with Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan and Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and discussed matters of mutual interest.

He also met with PTI Town President and member Irfan Salim and condoled with him the sad demise of his mother and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

