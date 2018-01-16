Provincial health team visits DHQs civil hospital

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

On the directives of Secretary Health Balochistan, a provincial health team visited the District Headquarters Civil Hospital. The team was headed by Provincial Manager TB Control Program Dr. Sultan Zehri, who was flanked by Dr. Ahmed Wali and provincial technical staff.

Head of the district TB center and Medical Superintendent Dr. Akhter Mandokhail briefed the visiting team about the hospital’s performance and issues to improve the hospital’s healthcare delivery system. Dr. Sultan Zehri said that the provision of best medical facilities was their responsibility and reminded the staff that any negligence would not be tolerated. The team inspected different sections of the hospital including operation theatre, casualty, dialysis unit, malaria center, dental unit, OPDs, male and female wards to reviewing the medical facilities.

The team expressed satisfaction over the management and lauded the performance of MS Dr. Akhter Mandokhail who left no stone unturned in services delivery.