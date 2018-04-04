Provincial autonomy to be protected at all costs: Zardari

Islamabad

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated the party commitment to upholding democracy, citizen’s freedoms and autonomy of the federating units.

He reiterated this on Tuesday in his message on the eve of the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Party’s founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Shaheed Bhutto gave the country a consensus Constitution based on the principles of respect for human rights of citizens and autonomy of federating units.

He said that the 18th Constitutional Amendment, given by the PPP government, was aimed at removing the distortions introduced in 1973 Constitution by dictators and to protect and strengthen rights of citizens as well as of provinces.

The PPPP President said that it must be remembered that the 18th Amendment has the consensus of all federating units.—INP