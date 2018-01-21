Provinces urged to collect revenues

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Miftah Ismail while appreciating the resource mobilization efforts of the Punjab government, urged all the provinces to augment their resources through the provincial revenues.

He was talking to Finance Minister of Punjab, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha in a meeting during which she discussed financial matters relating to Punjab.

Miftah said the federal government fully believed in facilitation to all the provinces in terms of immediate transfer of provincial share in federal revenues.

The federal government would continue to follow the same course in future, he added.

He said the government was focused on further strengthening of economy and making concerted efforts for achieving growth target for the current fiscal year.

He said the government would appreciate efforts and contribution of the provinces for economic consolidation.

On the occasion, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha apprised the adviser of the resource mobilization efforts being carried out by the provincial government.

She said the provincial government had laid focus on greater revenue generation, as the increased availability of resources was essential to carry out public service delivery.

She also shared with the adviser the key areas of focus of the provincial government and said provision of federal transfers in a timely manner help the provincial government in undertaking its projects and programmes as per schedule.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Finance Department Punjab.—APP