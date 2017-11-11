Provinces’ ownership must for promotion of higher education: Raza Rabbani

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has emphasized provinces’ ownership, empowerment and effective role for promotion of higher education in Pakistan in the light of 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said this during a meeting with the delegation of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) led by Central President Prof Dr Kaleem Ullah Bareach. The delegation called on Raza Rabbani here at the Parliament House on Friday. Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar and Senator Muhammad Dawood Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

The delegation thoroughly briefed and presented the problems being faced by the university faculty in higher education sector universities due to unilateral policies and attitude of federal Higher Education Commission especially after 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The delegation also shared the unanimous resolution of All Pakistan University Teachers Convention which resolved implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector in true letter and spirit through confining role of Federal HEC merely to formulation of standards, enhancing role of provincial governments in funding and implementation of higher education policies, respecting and ensuring academic freedom, autonomy of the universities as guaranteed by Constitution of Pakistan and respective universities Acts, taking representatives of faculty and students along with relevant citizens on board in all the statutory bodies of the universities, immediate election of Student Union and their representation in all statutory bodies of public sector universities along with elected representatives of university faculty, extending retirement age for university teachers from 60 to 65 and restoration of tax rebate up to 75% for universities faculty/researchers.