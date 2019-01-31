Provinces Issue

Comment

Ashraf Ansari

At last, a bill has been moved in the National Assembly for creating new provinces of Southern Punjab and Bahawalpur. The people of these two regions have long been demanding creation of their separate provinces. Various political parties during election campaigns promised to fulfill this demand.

However lack of political will, a sort of inertia and traditional mindset of status quo stood in the way to realizing the demand of the two regions. It is interesting to note that the constitution makers of our country righting the start remained oblivious of the need for creating manageable provinces on the pattern of most democratic countries. Pakistan at the time of its emergence inherited almost half of Punjab and Bengal provinces along with Sindh, erstwhile North Western Frontier Province (NWFP) and a vast region of Balochistan that included British Balochistan and other parts of the region. The constitution makers should have a look on history while deciding on the question of provinces. It is history that the British after occupation of Punjab, Bengal and Awadh declared them as provinces although they were kingdoms before falling to the British.

It is also history that before the British, there was no province with the name of Punjab. During the Muslim rule of the sub-Continent there were provinces after the names of their capitals like the Multan province or Uch province. It is recent history of India that the half Punjab they inherited on becoming independent, was divided in three provinces. Our part of the Punjab is greater in size of the half province the Indians had got. Our present Punjab did not include Bahawalpur region at the time of Pakistan’s creation as it was an autonomous princely state. It was later made part of the province caring less for the local sentiments. It is a welcome step to move in the direction of creating two new provinces in the South of Punjab. However there is need to create another province in Punjab to comprise Potohar region.

The Potohar region is quite vast with distinct geographical features and a rich history going to ancient times. Likewise there is also a demand and it seems to be a genuine urge being expressed by the people of Hazara region of KP for the creation of a province of their own. Here again the geographical and cultural features of Hazara region justify the demand for a separate province.

Though no voice has been raised in Balochistan for the creation of new provinces, there seems to be room for new provinces in that region based on geographical features and management considerations. An important point regarding creation of new provinces needs to be considered with all seriousness.

The point is that administrative, legislative and judicial structures of the provinces should be reviewed with a view to making the provinces vibrant but economical in terms of spendings on governance. It would again demand an innovative approach on the part of our legislators at the national level. For example the governors of the provinces should be directly elected while the provincial assemblies could be smaller in size involving less expenditure. There has always been controversy regarding naming of the provinces.

If we can take any lesson from our history, the names of the provinces could be determined on the basis of their capitals like Multan province or Bahawalpur province.

The other way to name a province could be naming them on the basis of geography like Northern Punjab, South Eastern Punjab and South Western Punjab.

The historical names of certain regions like Hazara, Potohar and Sindh must remain as such. While we talk about creating new provinces, there is also need to provide autonomy to the large cities of the country such as Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. In modern democratic countries the large cities enjoy as much autonomy and self governance as the federating units are allowed to enjoy. This step will make our large cities more governable and self-reliant, making the residents more responsible for civic amenities. Above all the policing must be left to the domain of the large cities like Karachi and Lahore.

The crux of the whole matter is to develop a national psyche to sort out political and economic issues by learning from the examples and success stories of the modern democratic countries like United States and Germany. It cannot be termed as being wise to always get engaged in inventing the wheel.

