Provinces foil centre’s move to announce census results

CCI forms body on water issue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Council of Common Interests on Sunday deferred announcing the final results of the sixth population census with the matter being left for the future government to decide.

The decision has been taken after blow back from the provinces especially Sindh, which had strong reservations on the would-be decision of the government to make public the census results without third party validation of five percent census blocks.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the 38th meeting of the CCI, where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretaries of the provinces and senior officials were present.

Furthermore, a detailed presentation was given by the Ministry of Water Resources on the availability of water in the country, as well as, its distribution among various provinces as per the Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

It was decided to constitute a committee which will be headed by the Attorney General of Pakistan with one representative each from the provinces to look into the issues and furnish its recommendations in the council’s next meeting.

According to unofficial final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census, the final population count is marginally reduced to 207.684 million.

The final count shows a slight increase in the share of Muslim and Hindu populations. However, Christian and Ahmadi populations registered a marginal decline.

Pakistan retained its status of a predominantly Muslim nation: as many as 200.35 million people here subscribe to Islam.