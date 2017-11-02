Provinces to face 36 per cent water shortage in Rabi season: IRSA

Islamabad

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday said that the provinces would face 36 per cent water shortage against the early forecast of 20 per cent during the current Rabi season. Briefing the media persons after the emergency IRSA advisory committee meeting, Spokesman Rana Khalid said that Punjab would now get 12.6 million acre feet (MAF) water while Sindh share would be 9.5 MAF. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would get 7 MAF and 1 MAF water respectively, he added.

The emergency meeting of the advisory committee held here to review on water storage and prepare strategy for future. Representatives from all the provinces attended the meeting. He said only 4 MAF water inflow was recorded in the rivers during October which was 17 per cent less than the anticipated water inflow. He said water discharge from the reservoirs was also reduced 16 per cent after taking on board the provinces. As per commitment, 7.3 MAF water was given to the provinces, he added.

He said 20 per cent less water inflow was recorded in all the rivers and 30 per cent less water was available in the reservoirs as compared to last year. Rana Khaild said currently some 5.9 MAF water was available in the reservoirs. Less rain in September was main reason for less storage in the reservoirs, he said. However, he expressed the hope that the situation would improve as rains were forecast in December and January.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 80,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.23 feet, which was 99.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs and outflow as 45,000 cusecs.—APP