Other provinces asked to follow ‘Punjab health sector model’: Saira

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar Saturday acknowledged the reforms initiated by the Punjab government in health sector and said other provinces should also focus on health sector by following the Punjab health model.

She said this while addressing the 24th CEOs Conference here on Saturday.

Saira maintained that the provincial government has introduced reforms in health sector which are yielding positive results. She added that the provincial government has also initiated mega projects in health sector with focus on provision of quality healthcare facilities to the masses.

She also appreciated the decision of bifurcation of Punjab health department that helps in more focus on preventive healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that strict action will be taken against those doctors who refer patients from government health facilities to private clinics and hospitals.

He said that Punjab government has provided best health facilities and free medicines to all DHQs and THQS hospitals across the province.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the department has not only established health councils at district and tehsil levels but also provided sufficient funds which helps to meet their daily business at their own level.

Appreciating the performance of LHWs and LHVs, he ordered to establish a special cell under his supervision which would deal with complaints of LHWs and LHVs. He said that Primary and Secondary Health Department will not take action against any officer on the basis of news story unless department investigates the matter properly.

Secretary Ali Jan Khan highlighted the performance of CEOs of all districts in his address.