Providing relief to poor segments of society top priority of Govt: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that ending poverty and providing relief to poor segments of the society was top priority of the government.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), who called on him at the PM Office. Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about various matters of the BISP.

The prime minister said that state was the name of realization which played its role to alleviate burden of down trodden segments of the society. He said the government was formulating a comprehensive programme for ending poverty, which would be not only sufficient to meet timely requirements of poverty stricken people but played a complete role to steer weak segments of the society out of poverty. To meet the challenge of poverty, coordination among various ongoing programmes was a must, the prime minister said.

The prime minister said that final shape should be given soon to a programme of ending poverty, providing skills to unemployed people and meeting food requirements of those families who were living below the poverty line.—APP

