Providing best medical facilities govt responsibility: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that providing the best medical and treatment facilities to people is government’s basic responsibility.

Talking to various delegations at CM House here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had issued directions for setting up task forces to improve facilities for the common man in private hospitals, medical colleges and private schools.

The CM listened to problems of people on the occasion and issued orders for solving them. He said private hospitals, private colleges and schools would not be allowed to fleece people and task forces would present a report on the facilities, teaching faculty, admission policy, fee structure and other matters of private hospital, colleges and schools.

The CM said further decisions would be taken in the light of the report. He said private institutions would be regulated in the light of the report because standardized education and health facilities at low rate were basic rights of the people. He said the Punjab government would also review from all aspects entry tests for engineering universities and medical colleges. He said plundering in the name of preparation of entry tests would not be allowed.

He said foolproof arrangements would be made for examination boards. He said that malpractices would be stopped everywhere. Decisions would be taken after detailed briefing on entry tests of professional colleges. He said the government was taking every step for public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

