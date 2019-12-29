Provide shelter, food to homeless, PM tells KP, Punjab CMs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and KP Chief Minster Mehmood Khan to provide shelter and food to homeless people suffering from cold weather conditions.

“Given the extremely cold weather conditions I have asked CMs of Punjab & KP to ensure that no person is left out without shelter; & their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs [Shelter Homes].