Proud of women role in Pakistan Army: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that they are proud of role and contributions of women in Pakistan Army.

In a message posted from DG ISPR from the army chief on twitter on the occasion of International Women Day, General Qamar Bajwa highlighted the important role and contributions of great Pakistani women towards national progress.

“We are proud of role and contributions of our women in uniform and especially the ones who belong to martyrs’ families.”

The great Pakistani women have a role and responsibility towards progress of Pakistan,” the COAS said.

The ISPR also released a song to pay tribute to ‘Daughters of Pakistan’ commemorating March 8 the International Women Day. The song depicts strong commitment, active role and participation of women in every sphere of life.

Orignally published by INP