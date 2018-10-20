Proud to serve adopted as new slogan by Sindh police

As part of structural reforms, Sindh Police will now have new slogan namely “Proud to serve” for police force across the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting called at the Central Police Office today, which was chaired by IG Sindh Police, Kaleem Imam, with other senior officers in attendance.

Two slogans were proposed in the meeting to Inspector General Sindh Police, from which IG chose “Proud to serve” slogan for the police.IG Police, Kaleem Imam also directed authorities concerned to change Sindh’s police’s slogan with immediate effect.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on October 18 said the Sindh police was one of the best forces in the world for they fought against terrorists, target killers and extortionists bravely across the length and breadth of the province.

While addressing 40th batch of 760 men at the passing out prade of police at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre Razakabad, Karachi, Shah said, the peace has not returned here easily but it has taken lives of our police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel.Inspector General Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Dr Aftab Pathan, Commandant of Training Center Tanveer Odho and other concerned police officers were also in attendance on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the morale of Sindh police was down when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had taken over in 2008.—NNI

