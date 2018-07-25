Proud of Pakistani team

In the fourth match of their five-match One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe many new records were achieved and many old were broken.

Due to brilliant performance of players the green shirts’ highest-ever total of 399-1 runs surpassed their previous record of 385 runs against Bangladesh. As the openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq shared (304 runs) the highest opening partnership in ODI history beating 286 between Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya and Tharanga against England in Leeds in 2006. And 210 runs of opener batsmen Fakhar Zaman helped the man to become the first Pakistani ever to score a double century in an ODI and the fifth-highest scorer in ODIs.

The score of 210 is the highest by any Pakistani in an ODI. He also became the country’s highest scorer in any ODI, surpassing Saeed Anwar’s 21-year old record of 194. The complete team needs to be appreciated for the great victory especially the opening batsman for his flow of tremendous performance for long. We hope and pray that he will be able to carry his good form for years to come.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTI

Kech Turbat

