Protests against Trump’s decision today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Kashmiris across the territory will stage peaceful protests today against the US decision to declare Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Call for the protests has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said Jerusalem represents the religious sentiments of over one billion Muslims living across the globe. “US decision to declare this sacred land as the capital of Israel amounts to political bankruptcy of fascist Trump regime,” it added.

“Kashmiris are being subjected to worst kind of torture and oppression but the champions of human rights to safeguard their economic ambitions maintain a criminal silence over it,” the leadership said.

The statement said, “On 10th December, the International Human Rights Day, Kashmiris will observe complete shut down and blackout against gross human rights violations.”

A protest rally will be taken out from Lal Chowk towards UN observers’ office in Srinagar on the same day. Similarly, a seminar to highlight miseries of Kashmiris will be held on Saturday, 9th December 2017.

