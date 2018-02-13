Protests in Trehgam on Maqbool Butt’s martyrdom day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, despite restrictions and curbs imposed by the puppet authorities, several people reached Mohla Maqbool Abad in Trehgam, Kupwara, on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri martyred leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt on Sunday.

The people expressed their support to Maqbool Butt’s aged mother and his brother Zahoor Ahmad Butt at their residence. Mohammad Maqbool Butt was hanged and buried inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.

All roads and paths towards Maqbool’s house were sealed by teams of army, police and Central Reserve Police Force and there was a curfew-like situation in the area. Journalists were not allowed to go to the home of Maqbool Butt. They were stopped at Kupwara market and asked to return.

While talking to media, the younger brother of Maqbool Butt, Zahoor Ahmad, said that even though the troops did not let people reach their home, some relatives and friends including a group from Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front reached their home. He said that people also held a protest march in the locality, demanding the Indian government to return the mortal remains of his martyred brother.—KMS