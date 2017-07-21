Protests in Shopian against minor girl’s killing

Shutdown, sit-in protest in IOK today

Srinagar

The joint resistance leadership has called for complete shutdown and a peaceful sit-in protest outside the UN office in Srinagar, today against the surge in killings by Indian forces in the territory.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement in Srinagar said that the killing of youth in the name of militants, over ground workers, sympathizers, protesters and secessionists continued as systematic genocide and planned execution of the Kashmiris with impunity. The leaders said that the peaceful sit-in protest will be held outside the UN office at Sonawar in Srinagar after Friday prayers, which will be jointly offered at Astaana-e-Aaliya Sonawar. The objective of the protest is to urge the United Nations to ask India to stop the massacre of people in Kashmir and to remind the World Body to fulfill its commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, over three dozen people were injured when Indian forces resorted to brute force on protesters in Shopian district, today. They were protesting against the killing of a minor girl student, Arooba, who was crushed to death by a fast moving Indian Army vehicle in Zainapora area of the district. The troops fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesters. The angry protesters pelted stones on the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office and Tehsil Office buildings. Some teargas shells also landed inside the premises of a local hospital.

Media reports said that a Kashmiri garment trader’s shop was forcibly shut down in Indian city of Mussoorie after a pro-Pakistan Army post was allegedly found on his Facebook page. The shopkeeper told police that his Facebook account had been hacked. Manzoor Ahmad, 59, a resident of Hamhama in Badgam district, is among the oldest Kashmiri trader families in Mussoorie.

In New Delhi, the Socialist Party of India President, Dr Prem Singh in an interview said that Modi Government’s Hindu aggressive policy on Kashmir was the main reason for the present uprising in occupied Kashmir. He held RSS and pro-BJP media responsible for spreading hatred against Kashmiri people.

Senior Congress leader, P. Chidambaram talking to media persons in New Delhi termed Modi government’s claim that situation in occupied Kashmir was improving as misleading, saying that the situation on ground belied government’s claim.—KMS