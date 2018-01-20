Protests in Ramban against killing of Bakerwal girl

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua on Friday sparked protests in Ramban district.

In Ramban town, the protesters blocked the Maitra-Ramban road and demanded arrest of the killers of the minor girl who was found dead a week after she went missing in Hiranagar village of Hindu-dominated Kathua district of Jammu region.

Protests were also held at Khari tehsil of the district after Friday prayers. The protesters rued the failure of the puppet authorities to arrest the culprits. They also raised slogans against the police and the puppet regime.

Imams of the masjids in Ramban town, Khari and Banihal warned of agitation if the culprits were not arrested at the earliest.—KMS