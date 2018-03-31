Protests on PUC call to condemn missile attacks in Saudi Arabia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Clerics and religious scholars across the country on call of Pakistan Ulma Council observed ‘Protest Day’ against missile at-tacks of Houthi rebels at urban localities of Saudi Arabia. Clerics and religious scholars while ad-dressing Friday Congregations underlined that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is center of Muslim Ummah and elements aiming at making havoc with peace and sanctity of Saudi Arabia are enemies of Muslim world. In-creasing attacks of Houthi rebels at Saudi Arabia are intolerable for Muslim Ummah and Muslim world will not tolerate any ag-gression towards center of Mus-lim World.

The clerics and reli-gious scholars also demanded on the leadership of Muslim world to call summit of OIC and Secu-rity Council of UNO on prevailing challenges of Muslim countries.

The clerics also expressed con-cerns on assistance of Iranian leadership for Houthi rebel tribes and usage of Iranian-made ballis-tic missiles by Houthi rebels.

Meanwhile Clerics and religious scholars associated with Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council also adopted a resolution to express solidarity with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and demanded of world leader-ship to take stern action against Houthi rebels and their support-ers for making ballistic missile attacks at Urban localities of Saudi Arabia. Protests demon-strations were also staged in ma-jor cities of the country including Karacahi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad and Lahore. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Meh-mood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council addressing a pro-test rally in front of Lahore Press Club stated that Houthi rebels during last four days have made consecutive ballistic missile at-tacks in different urban localities of Saudi Arabia. He asserted that people of Pakistan are willing to lay any sacrifice for security and sanctity of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Being Muslim, every Pakistani consider it their re-sponsibility to remain steadfast for security and sanctity of Har-main Al-Sharifain.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that en-tire Muslim Ummah is united and committed for peace, secu-rity and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain and any designs of the enemies of Islam and Muslims will be dealt strictly. He also stated that conspiracies are be-ing hatched within Muslim Um-mah to make antagonistic atti-tude towards leadership of Har-main Al-Sharifain.

He also added that Muslim Ummah have to contain this negative propa-ganda against leadership of Harmain Al-Sharifain. Ideology of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Ab-dul Aziz and Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Amir Muhammad bin Salman to con-tain menace of terrorism and ex-tremism is being supported and endorsed all over Muslim world. Muslim countries and specifically Arab countries have been facing challenges and chaotic situation owing to foreign interference. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Coun-cil Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Meh-mood Ashrafi also urged on Ira-nian leadership to stop playing dual roles in neighboring Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Unity of Muslim Ummah is ultimate panacea to contain prevailing challenges of Muslim world, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that menace of sectarian violence should be rooted out for stability and progress of Mus-lim countries.