Protests in IOK after Friday prayers today

Aasiya, Fehmeeda re-arrested after release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, protest demonstrations will be held, today, after Friday prayers against the recent cold-blooded killing of innocent civilians by Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the protests has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The call has also been given to condemn the ongoing spree of arbitrary arrests and other brutalities, unleashed by Indian forces against the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing big gatherings in Shopian, today, said that the killing of innocents under the garb of encounters and putting of properties to flames had exposed the brutal face of Indian democracy in Kashmir. A delegation led by APHC leader Bilal Siddiqui expressed solidarity with the family of martyr, Asif Iqbal at Kralpora in Kupwara.

The forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in their statements urged the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and International Committee of Red Cross to take serious notice of human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. Indian police re-arrested Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Fehmida Sofi soon after they were released on court orders in Srinagar, today. Aasiya and Fehmida were arrested from the court premises.

The Indian police, for the first time, admitted that pellets fired by the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and police were hitting the Kashmiri protestors above-waist and on their faces in violation of the standard operating procedures governing crowd control. The acknowledgement has been made in a communiqué issued by the Inspector General of Police, Muneer Khan to all senior superintendents of police deployed in the occupied territory.

Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson, Zamruda Habib’s book “Our Widows” was launched at a ceremony at National Press Club in Islamabad, today. The ceremony was organized by APHC-AJK chapter.

Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Shameem Shawl, former AJK President Sardar Yaqoob Khan and Deputy Ambassador of Azerbaijan Chingiz Garibi were among the speakers on the occasion. Zamruda Habib telephonically addressed the function from her residence in Srinagar.—KMS