Protests in Langate, family demands body of slain militant

Residents of Langate in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday held a protest demonstration seeking the body of one of the five militants killed in Rafiabad forests earlier this month.

Dozens of villagers along with the relatives and family members of slain militant, Muzaffar Ahmad Mir assembled in main market, demanding mortal remains of their kin.

Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, according to family members was one among the five militants killed during a gunfight in Rafiabad woods on August 8.

According to witnesses, the protesters blocked Baramulla-Handwara highway as most business establishments and shops were shut in the area.

“I provided the sample for DNA test twice, but still authorities are delaying the process of handing over the body of my son,” senior Mir, the slain militant’s father said.

Angry protesters threatened to intensify the protest demonstration in the coming days if the body wasn’t handed over soon to the family.

Top district police office, Shabir Khan visited the spot and patiently heard the protestors of Langate.—KMS

