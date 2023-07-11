Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party led by Harsh Dev Singh staged a protest at Gol Market in Udhampur against unprecedented price hike of es-sential items triggered by Modi regime’s failed economic policies.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled New Delhi and its proxy saying that the due were a nexus of hoarders.

“Prices of tomatoes skyrocketed and now costing more than fuel. Prices hit record highs last week of 250 rupees per kilogram in Uttarakhand and 200 rupees per kilogram in New Delhi. Marking over 1000 percent jump in prices from the beginning of 2023 when they were 22 rupees per kilogram. Likewise the prices of essential commodities, cereals and articles of day to day use have increased many fold thereby posing the most menacing threat to the pockets of the common man,” he said.

Harsh Dev questioned BJP’s promises of eco-nomic growth, jobs and affordability for impover-ished majority.

Meanwhile, IIOJK Congress president Raman Bhalla while interacting a group of people in Jammu lamented that sharp price rise and inflation of food articles is now casting a devastating impact on poor household, though Modi Government and so-called economic experts trying to underplay the dire consequences. Bhalla said BJP govt is not bothered about what it means to poor households and mismanagement of the economy has brought us where we are today.—KMS