There have been heavy protests in France, creating panic among the public and causing damage to the civil society. These French protesters are demonstrating against the government of Emmanuel Macron. In general the protesters are having certain principles and demands in their hands and such things should be taken care of by the ruling regime.

For instance, here I have a few interesting examples: To start with, I still remember my beautiful college days in Tiruchendur and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu in the years like 1998, 1999 during which we as students had taken to protests on many occasions, insisting on our demands and facilities. Those protests were all interesting and inspiring.

Secondly, the recent anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin had taken the life of many people – whose effects are still lingering in the minds of the people. More interestingly, when I was working as an English trainer in a famous Christian school located in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, I had interacted with the school students, discussing every aspect of life and education, thereby inspiring them all in a new way. Taking all these things, both interesting and sad, into account, the government in France should first listen to the protesters who are indeed risking their lives and should try to resolve their problems, applying all the possible and feasible methods.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Share on: WhatsApp