Protests in AJK against hosting of G-20 meeting by India in IIOJK

Protest demonstrations were held in Bagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against India’s war crimes and hosting of proposed meeting of G-20 countries in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). A large number of boys and girls of Al-Qur’an Academy Dhirkot and Read Foundation School Jahala participated in the demonstrations organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters raised high-pitched slogans of “Boycott Boycott-G20 Boycott” and “Indian tyrants – leave Jammu and Kashmir”. They appealed to the G-20 member countries to boycott the controversial meeting aimed at misleading the world about the ground situation of IIOJK.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers including Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Raja Mehtab Ashraf Khan, Maulana Nasir Yasin, Qari Muhammad Fayaz, Hafiz Muhammad Nayeem.—INP