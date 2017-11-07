Protests greet interlocutor in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Muslim Khawateen Markaz headed by Yasmeen Raja held a protest demonstration on the arrival of India-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir, Dinsehwar Sharma in the Valley, today.

The protest was held at Press Colony in Srinagar. The demonstrators termed the interlocutor’s visit to Kashmir as a futile exercise and playing with the emotions and sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

Yasmeen Raja on the occasion said that without involving Pakistan the dialogue would yield nothing.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tehreek Khawateen has said that Indian government was not sincere in resolving the Kashmir dispute. KTK Chairperson, Zamrooda Habib in her statement said that by appointing a former Intelligence chief as an interlocutor, India has shown non-seriousness towards the burning issue of Kashmir. She said that Kashmirs were struggling for right to self determination. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in its statement also paid tributes to Jammu martyrs.—KMS