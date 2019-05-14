Srinagar

Large parts of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) erupted in protest on Monday over the rape of a three-year-old child, leaving at least a dozen people injured in clashes with Indian forces, police said.

The incident happened last Wednesday when a car mechanic, a neighbour of the victim´s family, allegedly lured the child and sexually assaulted her.

The accused, from the Sumbal area north of the main city of Srinagar and thought to be 20 years old, has already been arrested.

On Monday, allegations emerged that the principal of another school issued a certificate for the accused that he was a minor, sparking anger and triggering protests across the Kashmir valley. At least a dozen people including government forces personnel were injured when tear gas and pellet shotguns were fired to quell the protests in many towns, top police officer Swayam Prakash Pani told AFP. “One of the injured protestors is critically wounded,” Pani said.–AFP