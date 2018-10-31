Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests have erupted in the major cities of Pakistan after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia BiBi of blasphemy charges on Wednesday.

According to reports, the demonstrators belonging to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religious groups took to streets in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and others cities to protest the apex court’s ruling.

The protesters were gathering at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange, outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore and on several locations in Karachi.

Police in the three cities were advising people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Share on: WhatsApp