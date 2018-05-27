Protests erupt in Arwani against arrest of Kashmiri youth

Train services suspended

Anantnag

Police last night arrested at least five youth during the nocturnal raids from Arwani village of Bijbehara in southern Anantnag district. The arrests on triggered massive protests by the villagers forcing the authorities to suspend train services from Srinagar to Banihal.

Local sources said that the contingents of SOG personal in the dead of Thursday night arrived in the village and carried out raids on several houses. During the night raids, they said, the policemen picked up several youth. “The night raids caused harassment not only to the families of the picked up youth but also to the neighbours,” a local said.

Though there was no resistance by the people against the arrests during the night. However, this morning, people of the village including the relatives of the arrested youth assembled in the main chowk and held protests. The protesters, local sources said, later blocked the railway track forcing the railway authorities to suspend the rail services. The protesters were demanding the immediate release of the arrested youths.

A railway officer said that the rail service was suspended due to security reasons after two trains from either side had already plied.

No top police official responded to repeated calls from this correspondent. However, a local news agency quoted an unnamed police officer as saying that the youth have been picked for questioning with regard to the militant attack on a police vehicle on May 15 and the grenade attack on the forces vehicle which exploded on the roadside.—KT