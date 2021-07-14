Protests erupt as Indian forces kill three another youth in occupied Kashmir

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama town of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, setting off protests in the region.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in New Colony area of the town with the Indian military claiming that the alleged fighters first opened fire on personnel.

However, residents rejected the claim stating that the occupant forces opened fire two house and later exploded them.

Bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of the destroyed houses.

Following the protests, India administration has imposed strict curfew in Pulwama town as a precautionary measure.

People in the occupied valley have been informed through loudspeakers to stay indoors and not try to venture out amid curfew.

The authorities also suspended internet services in Pulwama and other areas of South Kashmir.

