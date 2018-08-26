Protests after youth killed during police raid against drug dealers

Roads leading to Karachi’s Khilji Goth were blocked on Saturday as residents staged a protest after a 17-year-old boy was killed and another injured during police raid against drug dealers.

According to the residents of the area, police conducted a raid and arrested 10 people.

However, as police officials were leaving the area, they resorted to aerial firing. Seventeen -year-old Bilal was killed and 18-year-old Shakeel was injured in the aerial firing, residents said.

Shakeel was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition, the residents added. Soon after, residents took the streets and blocked Super Highway. They placed the deceased’s body in the middle of the road as a form of protest.

The protesters also pelted stones at police mobiles and at the Gadap police station.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Shiraz Nazir said, police were conducting an operation in Khilji Goth against drug dealers when they started shooting.

The suspects also threw stones which resulted in a few policemen being injured, he added.

SSP Malir further said that two drug dealers were injured during the firing, while they have arrested another two suspects—INP

