Protesting Uri people block Baramulla-Muzaffarabad road

Baramulla

People of Salamabad, Uri protested against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for non availability of drinking water in the area and blocked the vehicular movement on Baramulla-Muzzafarad road for hours.

Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that residents of Salamabad Uri including the women of the area while raising slogans against PHE department blocked the road by erecting barricades. The protesters even stopped the Karwan-e-Aman bus carrying 13 passengers from Srinagar to Muzzafarabad for half an hour.

Protesting residents alleged that water supply network of PHE has almost collapsed in the area and past many weeks they aren’t receiving any drinking water. Locals claimed that women folk of the area have to fetch water from far off streams making it hard for them especially in Ramazan days. A PHE official said that supply pipe of PHE was damaged due to which drinking water facility got disrupted in the area.

After hours long protest, Tehsildar Uri Mohammad Aslam with officials of PHE reached the spot and pacified the protesters. They assured them that water supply would be restored in shortest possible time.—RK