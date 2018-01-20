Protesting parties will be defeated in the general election: Shehbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that protesting parties will once again be defeated in the upcoming general elections of 2018.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the chief minister reiterated that politics of chaos was poison to the development of Pakistan.

“The parties pursuing the politics of sit-ins are not against me, but against the progress of the country,” he added.

Commenting on the political situation of the province over the past four years, the chief minister was of the opinion that some elements in the opposition were opposed to the rapid pace of development in Pakistan.

“Dharna group has merely wasted the time of the people over the past four years,” Sharif remarked.

Regarding the performance of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), the chief minister stated that his party had always worked for the welfare of the people.

“Protesting parties have not served the people of their provinces faithfully, and are shame-faced today. If they had performed their duties faithfully, they would not be afraid of facing the public.”

Orignally published by INP