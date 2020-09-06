Protesters tell Netanyahu to quit

Jerusalem

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a months long campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader to resign. The protest came as Israel is coping with record levels of coronavirus infections. Demonstrators have been protesting Netanyahu’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to soaring unemployment, and they say he should step down while on trial for corruption charges. Protesters held banners reading “Revolution“and “Get out of here” and held blue and white Israeli flags. A sign aimed at the prime minister was projected on a building reading in Hebrew: “Enough with you.” Smaller crowds gathered on bridges and intersections across the country also calling for Netanyahu to step down.—AP