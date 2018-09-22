Protesters subjected to force in Shopian, many injured

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the people of the territory are fighting for a just cause for the last over seven decades and are witnessing Karbala-like situation almost every day.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that more than 6.5 lakh Kashmiris had been killed and properties worth trillions lost while lakhs of people injured but the Indian brutality and repression, through its local conduits, seemed to have no end.

He strongly condemned the use of brute force by the Indian police against the Aashura processions in Srinagar that caused injuries to scores of mourners, yesterday. He also denounced the arrest of mourners including Hurriyat leaders.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, addressing a gathering at Zadibal in Srinagar said that the Indian oppression had turned the occupied territory into a Karbala where battle between truth and the falsehood, and oppression and the oppressed was going on since decades.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar termed the use of brutal force on mourners as the worst example of state terrorism.

Meanwhile, several people sustained injuries after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful demonstrators protesting against a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of Shopian district, today. The troops launched similar operations in several villages of Pulwama district, today.

Complete shutdown was observed in Bandipora town for the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of five youth by the troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a meeting in Srinagar demanded immediate release of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and other illegally detained Kashmiris.

In Geneva, the Kashmir delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Council launched a unique photo exhibition aimed at telling the story of the sufferings of the Kashmiri people through the work of renowned international photojournalists working in occupied Kashmir.

Students of the University of Geneva and human rights activists from various conflict zones took keen interest in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashmiri representatives, Altaf Hussain Wani and Ahmed Quraishi, appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Addressing a seminar, the speakers including Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl called for settling the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.—KMS

