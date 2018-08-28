Protesters subjected to force in IOK, several injured

Total shutdown in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, dozens of people were injured, today, after Indian police and troops subjected to brute force the peaceful demonstrators protesting against the onslaught on Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

People including students took to the streets in Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Sopore, Bandipora and other areas after news spread that the Indian Supreme Court was hearing, today, a fresh petition challenging the Article 35-A. The constitutional provision guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters chanted high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters at many places, injuring dozens of them. Some of the critically injured were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for treatment. Indian troops also barged into the Government Degree College Kulgam and thrashed the staff and students including girls. The troops also broke windowpanes of a mosque in Reshi Bazar area of Islamabad town.

Complete shutdown was observed in Srinagar, Islamabad, Pulwama and other areas against the attempts to repeal the Article 35-A. The Indian Supreme Court, today, adjourned the fresh plea seeking abrogation of the Article 35-A.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has reiterated its call for complete shutdown on 30th and 31st August in the territory to register protest against the BJP-led Indian government’s attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A. Indian Supreme Court will be hearing on 31st August a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Article. The resistance leaders in a statement in Srinagar said that the state subject law was related to the future of Kashmiris and they would not tolerate any tinkering with it.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the nocturnal raids by the Indian troops on the houses of freedom activists, Nazir Ahmed Malik and Bashir Ahmed Malik, harassment of their family members and vandalizing of property in Arwani area of Kulgam.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the nocturnal raids by the Indian troops on the houses of freedom activists, Nazir Ahmed Malik and Bashir Ahmed Malik, harassment of their family members and vandalizing of property in Arwani area of Kulgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement strongly denounced the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act, on a party leader, Feroz Ahmed Khan, and another civilian, Ghulam Hassan Shah, and detaining them at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. A party delegation led by its Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, visited Langate area of Kupwara and paid tributes to martyred youth, Muzaffar Ahmed.

it.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chaandaji area of Bandipora district, today. The Indian police have started fresh profiling of households in Srinagar and Budgam districts which has left the local people fuming.—KMS

