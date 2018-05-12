Protesters-Indian forces clashes erupt in Soibugh

Srinagar

Clashes erupted between protesters and the government forces in Soibugh following a militant attack in nearby Wadwan village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

An eye witness said that youth hurled rocks at army vehicles heading towards Wadwan village following the attack.

He said that army men fired few shots in the air to chase away the protesters. A policeman was killed after militants attacked a police guard in Wadwan. The slain was identified as Shamim Ahmad of Yaripora.—GK