Protesters demand release of 31 convicts of Mashal’s murder

Our Correspondent

Mardan

Life in Mardan district came to a halt on Friday as thousands of workers and supporters of religious parties took to roads to pressure the government into releasing the 31 men convicted in the brutal murder of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan, who was lynched in April 2017 after being falsely accused of blasphemy.

Thousands of members of the Tahaffuz Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Organisation, Jamaat-i-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F joined by locals participated in the protest that began at Pakistan Chowk after Friday prayers.

Holding banners that read “Mashalyon [Mashal supporters], stop us if you can!”, the protesters chanted slogans against Mashal and the government.

The demonstration was led by Tahaffuz Khatm-i-Nabuwwat leader Qari Ikramul Haq. Several of the men acquitted by the court, including Ajmal Mayar, attended the rally and were given a “Ghazi welcome”.

The rally was scheduled to march from Pakistan Chowk to College Chowk, but concluded earlier at Katlang Chowk after a dua for those acquitted. The protest resulted in heavy traffic jams in the area. The charged crowd chanted slogans against the murdered student and vowed to “move the Supreme Court against the verdict”.

At least six of the acquitted reached Mardan on Wednesday night. One of the acquitted, Aizaz, was welcomed and garlanded enthusiastically by the crowd.

Aizaz, who was showered with petals and carried on the shoulders of supporters, addressed the crowd, vowing that anyone who committed blasphemy or spoke against Khatm-i-Nabuwwat would “meet the same end as Mashal”.

It is pertinent to note here that the joint investigation team tasked by the court with probing the murder of Mashal Khan found the student had not committed blasphemy. The JIT in its report stated that a group in the university had incited a mob against the 23-year-old on pretext of blasphemy.