Protesters demand power supply from Golain Power House

Hundreds of protesters from Golain valley warned the authorities that they will not be allow Prime Minister for inauguration of Golain power house if they were not given power supply from 106 Megawatt Golain Hydro Power House.

A protest meeting under the chair of MPA Mulvi Abdul Rehman was held at Golain valley some 30 KM from here. The anger protesters said that 106 MW Golain hydro power project is under construction at their village for the last 15 years and they were badly affected by this construction work.

They said that water reserve and Dam was also built at Golain valley as a result their mini hydro power house, water mill, irrigation channel badly affected due to shortage of water because the whole water is putting in the dam for power house. They said that at first when the work was resumed they were assured by the authorities that they will be given not only power supply from this power house but also special quotas for class four staff and they will be compensated. But at the end of the day when this power house is near to be completed and will start power generation the Wapda and Pesco authorities denied their promise and they are not ready to give them power supply connection from this power house.

Abdul Latif, Muteeur Rehman, Safdar Ali Akash, Sharif Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Safeerullah, Abdul Qayum Shah, Rahmatullah and other said that during the construction of power house and water dam their land, mini hydro power house, watermill, irrigation channel even their property badly affected by outsiders. They had assured that they will be compensated and schools, road, hospital etc will be constructed in the valley to compensate their losses but now they denied and not ready to vow their promise as well as not willing for giving power supply connection to this valley from Golain power house which is totally injustices and cruelty with them. They said that due to water Dam at Golain their Mosque was also deprived from water and prayers cannot use water because pipeline was dried.