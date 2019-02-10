Protesters demand payment of scholarships

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The scholarship holders in eighth class examination held by Punjab Examination Commission in 2016 have not yet been disbursed the amount of scholarship, which was resented by the male and female students and their parents.

Vice President Punjab Teachers Union Muhammad Siddique has protested against non-payment of scholarship money to the students, which, he said, has discouraged the distinguished students. He said that scholarship holders were running from pillar to post to get the scholarship amount but to no avail. He demanded immediate payment of the scholarship amount to encourage the students.

