Protesters block road over women death during police raid

The residents of Tiba Khuda Yar Sheikhupura blocked a road and lodged a protest over the death of woman who died of alleged ‘physical assault’ during police raid at her house for the arrest of a suspected robber. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police at Tiba Khuda Yar near Kot Abdul Malik where a 55 years old woman Bushra Bibi was died during police raid.

An official said the police raided her house after a 15 call about the ongoing street crimes and incidents of robberies by four armed men and one of them was found in her house. . He said the police arrested two alleged criminals and raided for the arrest of other who was living in the house of Bushra Bibi. As the police overpowered the suspected robber, his family members and other locals offered resistance.

During a clash, Bushra Bibi fainted and died, he said adding that the family alleged that the police thrashed and beat up the woman which led to her death. They later gathered on the road, blocked it for traffic and lodged protest demanding action against the raiding team. Sheikhpurua District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat later reached the spot, negotiated with the protesters and ordered the police to lodge a case of the incident.

The body of the deceased woman has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination after registering first information report.—INP