Protesters block GT Road, after student crushed to death

Gujjar Khan

Students and citizens of Gujjar Khan held a strong protest on Wednesday when a student was crushed to death by a passenger coach while he was attempting to board on. Police said that a group of students was trying to get on a passenger bus when a student slipped and was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle. The critically injured student was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene of the accident. After the incident, the students and citizens held protest against the incident by blocking Islamabad-Lahore GT Road and also burnt two vehicles. The protestors also blocked the entry gate of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and damaged some portions of the facility.

Due to protest, long queues of vehicles were formed on both sides of the GT Road which serves as a major road link between different cities of Punjab and to the rest of the country. Eye witnesses said that traffic police personnel disappeared from the scene fearing for their lives. After a lot of persuasion by the administration to protestors left the GT road.—INP