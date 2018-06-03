Protesters block chakri road

Rawalpindi

A large number of people kept Dhamial, Chakri road blocked for hours over the killing of a man and two others injured by dacoits. The enraged protestors also burnt tyres and chanted slogans against police for their failure in stopping recent wave of street crime.

A shopkeeper Kamran was on his shop at Lane Number 6, Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Chakri Road when a gang of three dacoits having guns into hands entered into his shop at about 10:15 pm and started indiscriminate firing on the three men on showing resistance.

As a result, the three brothers sustained injuries while the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. However, one out of three injured Suhail died in the hospital.—APP