Protest rally in Srinagar against killing of youth by troops

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people took out a protest rally in Srinagar on Tuesday night against the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Islamabad district.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Vailoo area of the district on Tuesday

. A large number of people took out a rally in Batamaloo area of Srinagar against the killing of the youth.

The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom slogans. They also offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.—KMS