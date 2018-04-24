Protest rally against private school owners

Mardan

Dozens of people belonging to different walk of life on Monday staged a protest rally outside Mardan press club against the private schools owners and association for not accepting the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority act.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands and against the private schools association, the protesters led by the Sajjid Iqbal president all nazim councilor alliance, Mohammad Humayun, Dr. Tufail, Sana-ur-Rehman, Ali Mohammad and other. Large numbers of parents attended the protest rally.

The angry parents chanted slogans against the private school owners and association and demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against the private school mafia.

Addressing the protest rally the speakers strongly criticized the private school association and said that from the last 70 years the private school mafia looted the parents with both hands.

They appreciated the PTI government for taking step in this connection and for making Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority. They added that the private school association has closed schools for two days as protest against the private school regulatory authority act.

They accused that through this way the private school wasted two days of their children. They demanded the chief justice of Supreme Court to take action against this mafia and release the parents from the slavery of this mafia. Later on the protesters dispersed peacefully.—INP