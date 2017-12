London

Members of Kashmiri community staged a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The protesters were carrying placards asking the international community to take cognizance of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. They also raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Those who participated in the protest included Ms Kokab, Dr Tafazul, Dr Sameena and Professor Shahid Iqbal.—KMS