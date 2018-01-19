Protest against murder, rape of minor girl in Kathua

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people held a protest against the rape and murder of an 8-year-old young girl in Kathua district of Jammu region. The girl Asifa Bano, who had gone missing a week ago, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hiranagar tehsil of Hindu-dominated Kathua district.

The family and the relatives of the girl staged a protest, demanding swift investigation into the case and arrest of the culprits.

“A minor girl missing for the past one week was found dead in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of the district,” said a police official. “We have shifted the body to the District Hospital Kathua for postmortem,” he added.

Reports said that there were serious injury marks on the face of the girl. Meanwhile, the opposition staged a walkout from the so-called Kashmir Assembly, today, to protest against the murder of the eight-year-old girl of Bakerwal community in Kathua district.—KMS